iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

