iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 5,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,396. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

