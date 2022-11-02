iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 7th

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,446. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 126,634 shares during the period.

