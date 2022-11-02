iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

