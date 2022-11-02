iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.