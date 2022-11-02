iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEFA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 14,860,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

