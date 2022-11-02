iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after purchasing an additional 671,788 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

