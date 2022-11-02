iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,860,610 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

