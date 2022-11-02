iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 310,351 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEUR stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $60.06.
