iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. 130,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

