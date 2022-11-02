iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

