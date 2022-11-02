iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.