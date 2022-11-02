iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. 8,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,356. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $52.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

