iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

