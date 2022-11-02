iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 7th

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period.

