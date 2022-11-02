iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of IBTD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,976. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

