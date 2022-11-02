iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTJ stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.