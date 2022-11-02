iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 60,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,309. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

