iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.