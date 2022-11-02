iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,008. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.