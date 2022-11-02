iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

