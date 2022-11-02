iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 367,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.