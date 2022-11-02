iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,630. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

