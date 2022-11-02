iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $102,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.87. 52,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,725. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.