iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.02. 881,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.