iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $102.45

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.45 and last traded at $102.58, with a volume of 1471809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.70.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

