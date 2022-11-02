iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.78. 306,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

