iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $383.78. The company had a trading volume of 94,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

