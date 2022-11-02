iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16,647.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,931,000 after buying an additional 426,996 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 86,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 41,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. 37,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,595. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

