iStar (STAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iStar Stock Performance

Shares of STAR stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $935.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of iStar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

