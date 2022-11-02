Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

BABA opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

