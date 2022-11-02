Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $467.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.27 and its 200-day moving average is $517.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

