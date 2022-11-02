Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

