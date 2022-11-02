Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

MMP stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

