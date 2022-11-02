Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.