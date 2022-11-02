Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

