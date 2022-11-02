Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

