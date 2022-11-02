Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,447 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

