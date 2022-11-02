Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

