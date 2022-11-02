Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $326.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

