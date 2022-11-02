Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.5 %

TPR stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

