Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $220.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

