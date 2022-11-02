Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of brokerages have commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,190,000 after buying an additional 198,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

