Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,025 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,821,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

JOF opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.