Jay Farner Purchases 29,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,073,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,502,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 3,141,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,656,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

