Jay Farner Purchases 29,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,073,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,502,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of RKT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 3,141,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,656,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
