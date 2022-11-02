Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $8,975,361 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

