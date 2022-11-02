Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

