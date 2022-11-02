Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s FY2025 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

CACI International stock opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

