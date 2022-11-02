Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Khut expects that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RDY opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

