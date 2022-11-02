Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $221.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.12. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $23,598,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

